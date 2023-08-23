SK senior vice chairman discusses biz partnership with Mercedes CEO
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- SK Group Senior Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won met with Mercedes-Benz Group CEO Ola Kallenius on Wednesday and discussed ways to boost their business partnership, SK said.
The meeting, which took place in SK's headquarters in Seoul, centered on efforts to expand cooperation in the fields of electric vehicle (EV)-related products and services, especially EV batteries and T Map, the SK-made navigation app most widely used in South Korea, SK said.
Chey, the younger brother of SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, also serves as a co-head of SK On Co., the battery-making unit of the country's second-largest conglomerate.
In the meeting with Kallenius, Chey expressed hope that the partnership will further deepen between the two companies, stressing that the automaker has been a longtime partner and major client for SK.
Lee Jong-ho, CEO of T Map Mobility, the operator of T Map, also attended the meeting. T Map Mobility will supply auto navigation to Mercedes for the vehicles that will be released in the South Korean market after 2024, according to SK.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
