S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 23, 2023
All News 16:35 August 23, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.508 3.514 -0.6
2-year TB 3.761 3.793 -3.2
3-year TB 3.771 3.802 -3.1
10-year TB 3.920 3.986 -6.6
2-year MSB 3.779 3.801 -2.2
3-year CB (AA-) 4.536 4.569 -3.3
91-day CD 3.690 3.700 -1.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
-
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
Most Saved
-
Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat
-
Frieze Seoul to hold 2nd art fair next month alongside Kiaf Seoul
-
S. Korea to hold first air raid exercise in 6 years
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
(4th LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
U.S. will continue to counter N. Korean provocations, including space launch: Pentagon
-
Prosecution books opposition leader Lee over illegal money transfers to North Korea