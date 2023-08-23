Hyundai Motor begins process to sell Chongqing plant
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it has put one of its plants in China up for sale as part of its business reorganization strategy in the world's biggest auto market amid slowing demand.
Hyundai Motor has suffered from lackluster sales since 2017 over a diplomatic dispute between Seoul and Beijing over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system, called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, in South Korea.
To boost sales, Hyundai began to reorganize its Chinese operations in 2019 by readjusting production in its four local plants. The company introduced some localized models but it did not help revive sales in the neighboring market.
"We will focus on enhancing profitability through the readjustment of production facilities in China. But for now, the buyers and schedule have yet to be decided," Hyundai said in a statement.
Hyundai operated five plants in China at its peak but sold one of them, the No. 1 Beijing plant, in 2021.
The Chongqing plant is reportedly up for sale at 3.68 billion yuan (US$505 million).
