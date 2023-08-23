Tous les Jours opens 100th store in U.S., plans to expand to 1,000 stores by 2030
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean bakery brand Tous les Jours has opened its 100th store in the United States, its operator said Wednesday, adding it aims to open up to 1,000 stores in the U.S. by 2030.
Tous les Jours has opened its 100th shop in Bronxville, New York, according to CJ Foodville Co.
CJ Foodville said its U.S. business has been growing fast in recent years, noting its U.S. sales shot up 250 percent in the first half from a year earlier.
CJ Foodville aims to open up to 1,000 Tous les Jours stores across the U.S. by 2030, including 20 new stores this year, a company official said.
The company plans to start constructing a factory in the U.S. later this year, the official added.
Tous les Jours currently operates a total of 380 stores across the world, including in the U.S., Indonesia and Vietnam.
