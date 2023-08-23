The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

Opposition leader summoned to appear for questioning for fifth time

SUWON, South Korea -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was summoned Thursday to appear before prosecutors for questioning over allegations of third-party bribery in connection with a company's allegedly illegal money transfers to North Korea, sources said.

Should Lee, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, comply with the summons, it would be the fifth time that he has appeared for prosecution questioning. Lee has been under investigation over a series of corruption allegations that he claims were fabricated.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea holds first air raid exercise in 6 years

SEOUL -- South Korea held a nationwide air raid exercise for the first time in six years Thursday, with vehicles on designated roads ordered to pull over and people to evacuate to shelters or underground facilities.

The 20-minute exercise, which kicked off at 2 p.m., came a day before the beginning of an eight-day launch window for what North Korea claims will be a satellite-carrying space rocket launch that the outside world considers a test of long-range missile technology.



-----------------

(LEAD) Japan eyeing Fukushima water release from 1 p.m. Thursday: Kyodo

SEOUL/TOKYO -- Japan is discussing releasing treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant as early as from 1 p.m. Thursday, according a Japanese media report Wednesday.

According to Japan's Kyodo News, the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) have been in talks to discharge the water from the Fukushima plant starting Thursday afternoon.



-----------------

Gov't unveils measures to strengthen teachers' rights protection

SEOUL -- The education ministry unveiled a plan Wednesday to introduce a new collective school grievance response system, seeking to protect teachers from abusive complaints by parents.

The government will also enhance schools' authority to address violations of teachers' rights and educational activities by students and parents.



-----------------

Suspect in deadly stabbing rampage in Seoul claims he had no intention to kill

SEOUL -- The suspect in last month's deadly stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seoul committed the crime out of paranoia and had no intention to kill the victims, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Cho Seon, 33, was indicted for stabbing one man to death and wounding three others near Sillim Station on July 21. The crime shocked the country and sparked fears of random attacks as all the victims were complete strangers.



-----------------

Seoul to increase CCTVs in parks, hiking trails to prevent crimes

SEOUL -- The Seoul city government will increase the number of surveillance cameras in public parks and hiking trails throughout the capital to reduce crime blind spots, Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Wednesday, responding to a recent spike in violent crimes in public places.

Recently, knife rampages and other violent crimes have occurred one after another in Seoul, escalating fears among citizens. Last week, a jobless man raped and murdered a woman on a Mount Gwanak hiking trail in southern Seoul, confessing to police later that he chose the location of his crime considering the absence of surveillance cameras.



-----------------

(2nd LD) S. Korea to downgrade COVID-19 infection level to lowest like seasonal flu

SEOUL -- South Korea will lower the infection level of COVID-19 to the lowest category to manage the disease like seasonal flu, lifting nearly all antivirus curbs and fully returning to pre-pandemic normalcy, health authorities said Wednesday.

The move came as the number of COVID-19 infections dropped for the first time in nearly two months last week.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares end lower ahead of U.S. chipmaker's earnings, Fed chief's address

SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended lower Wednesday as investors await U.S. chip giant Nvidia Corp.'s earnings results and comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on its monetary policy. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 10.24 points, or 0.41 percent, to close at 2,505.50.

