N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired what it claims to be a "space launch vehicle" southward Thursday, the South Korean military said, in an apparent second try to put a spy satellite into orbit.

The launch came as North Korea informed Japan of its plan to launch a satellite and designate three maritime danger zones -- two of which are west of the Korean Peninsula and the other to the east of the Philippine island of Luzon -- between Thursday and Aug. 31.

Pyongyang launched its first military spy satellite, the Malligyong-1, mounted on a new type of rocket named the Chollima-1, on May 31. But the rocket crashed into the Yellow Sea after an "abnormal starting" of the second-stage engine.



This file photo provided by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on June 1, 2023, shows the launch of the North's new Chollima-1 rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, the Malligyong-1, from Tongchang-ri on the North's west coast the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)



(END)