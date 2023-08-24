Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 24, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/25 Rain 70

Incheon 29/24 Rain 70

Suwon 30/24 Rain 70

Cheongju 31/25 Rain 60

Daejeon 30/24 Rain 60

Chuncheon 28/23 Rain 70

Gangneung 27/24 Rain 70

Jeonju 31/25 Rain 60

Gwangju 30/25 Sunny 60

Jeju 31/27 Rain 60

Daegu 28/25 Rain 60

Busan 28/26 Rain 80

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!