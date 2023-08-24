Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 24, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/25 Rain 70
Incheon 29/24 Rain 70
Suwon 30/24 Rain 70
Cheongju 31/25 Rain 60
Daejeon 30/24 Rain 60
Chuncheon 28/23 Rain 70
Gangneung 27/24 Rain 70
Jeonju 31/25 Rain 60
Gwangju 30/25 Sunny 60
Jeju 31/27 Rain 60
Daegu 28/25 Rain 60
Busan 28/26 Rain 80
(END)
