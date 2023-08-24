Japan begins release of treated radioactive water from Fukushima plant
TOKYO, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Japan has begun to discharge treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean Thursday, according to Japanese media reports, despite concerns raised by neighboring countries and fishing groups in the region.
The controversial discharge came after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) gave final approval to the discharge last month, saying Japan's release plan met international standards.
The Fukushima plant has stored more than 1.3 million tons of water through a custom purification system known as the Advanced Liquid Processing System since three reactors melted down after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast in March 2011.
Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), the plant's operator, earlier said it planned to release 31,200 tons of the treated water by the end of March.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat
-
Frieze Seoul to hold 2nd art fair next month alongside Kiaf Seoul
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
Police disclose identity, mug shot of rape and murder suspect
-
Yoon visits wartime bunker to monitor joint S. Korea-U.S. military exercise
-
S. Korea to hold first air raid exercise in 6 years
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military