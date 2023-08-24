Japan begins release of treated radioactive water from Fukushima plant

TOKYO, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Japan has begun to discharge treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean Thursday, according to Japanese media reports, despite concerns raised by neighboring countries and fishing groups in the region.

The controversial discharge came after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) gave final approval to the discharge last month, saying Japan's release plan met international standards.

The Fukushima plant has stored more than 1.3 million tons of water through a custom purification system known as the Advanced Liquid Processing System since three reactors melted down after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast in March 2011.

Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), the plant's operator, earlier said it planned to release 31,200 tons of the treated water by the end of March.



This photo shows pump facilities to transfer contaminated water after purification with the advanced liquid processing system (ALPS) at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), unveiled to foreign reporters on Feb. 2, 2023. TEPCO planned to discharge treated water from the damaged power station starting as early as this spring despite global concerns. However, the ALPS is not capable of removing tritium from the polluted water. (Yonhap)

