U.S. 'strongly condemns' N. Korea's latest space launch: White House

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The United States "strongly condemns" North Korea's latest attempt to launch a spy satellite into space, the White House said Wednesday, calling it a "brazen violation" of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The statement issued by Adrienne Watson, spokesperson of the White House National Security Council, said U.S. President Joe Biden and his national security team are "assessing the situation in close coordination with our allies and partners."

The White House urged all countries to condemn the North's launch and called on Pyongyang to "come to the table for serious negotiations."

It added the U.S. will take "all necessary measures" to ensure the security of America and the defense of South Korea and Japan.

The statement came after Pyongyang announced that its second attempt to launch a spy satellite earlier in the day failed.

The North said it launched the spy satellite, the Malligyong-1, mounted on a new type of rocket named the Chollima-1, but it failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight, according to the North's state media.

Pyongyang's previous satellite launch was carried out in May but ended in failure. The North has said it plans to conduct the third space launch attempt in October.



