U.S. 'strongly condemns' N. Korea's latest space launch: White House
WASHINGTON, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The United States "strongly condemns" North Korea's latest attempt to launch a spy satellite into space, the White House said Wednesday, calling it a "brazen violation" of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.
The statement issued by Adrienne Watson, spokesperson of the White House National Security Council, said U.S. President Joe Biden and his national security team are "assessing the situation in close coordination with our allies and partners."
The White House urged all countries to condemn the North's launch and called on Pyongyang to "come to the table for serious negotiations."
It added the U.S. will take "all necessary measures" to ensure the security of America and the defense of South Korea and Japan.
The statement came after Pyongyang announced that its second attempt to launch a spy satellite earlier in the day failed.
The North said it launched the spy satellite, the Malligyong-1, mounted on a new type of rocket named the Chollima-1, but it failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight, according to the North's state media.
Pyongyang's previous satellite launch was carried out in May but ended in failure. The North has said it plans to conduct the third space launch attempt in October.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat
-
Frieze Seoul to hold 2nd art fair next month alongside Kiaf Seoul
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
S. Korea to hold first air raid exercise in 6 years
-
Yoon visits wartime bunker to monitor joint S. Korea-U.S. military exercise
-
Police disclose identity, mug shot of rape and murder suspect
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
S. Korea says it is monitoring full-fledged border reopening by N. Korea