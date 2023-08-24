S. Korea accepts Japan's Fukushima decision as member of int'l community: oceans minister

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has no other choice but to accept Japan's decision to discharge contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea "as a responsible member of the international community," Seoul's oceans minister said Thursday.

Japan began releasing "treated" radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean Thursday amid concerns and opposition raised by its fishing population and neighboring countries.

"It is regrettable," Oceans Minister Cho Seung-hwan said during a parliamentary session in the day when asked about how he felt about Japan's controversial move as the chief of the country's maritime affairs.

"As a responsible member of the international community, South Korea cannot help accepting the move," he said, adding that it would be an "inevitable decision" for Japan.

Cho, however, stressed that the discharge will not cause any direct damage to the South Korean fishing industry, though it could be affected by falling consumption on rumors and other factors.

"The government set aside some 300 billion won (US$227.05 million) to make up for losses to fishermen, which includes budgets for the government's purchase of marine products and for measures to spur consumption. We will raise the amount by around 200 billion won next year," Cho told lawmakers.

Any direct impacts of the discharge on South Korea will be dealt with through due international procedures with Japan, the minister said, as some lawmakers and critics have called on the Seoul government to demand compensation from Japan.



This photo taken Aug. 24, 2023, shows a performance by a South Korean civic group against Japan's release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. (Yonhap)

