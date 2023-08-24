S. Korea calls on Japan to transparently disclose info on Fukushima water release over next 30 yrs: PM
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called on Japan on Thursday to transparently disclose information about its discharge of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima plant over the next 30 years.
Han made the remark in a special statement, as Japan has initiated the discharge of contaminated water, a process expected to span more than three decades, despite lingering concerns from neighboring countries.
"Our government hopes and once again urges the Japanese government to disclose information in a transparent and responsible manner about the water discharge process that will continue over the next 30 years," Han said.
Addressing public concerns about safety, Han said "excessive worry" is unnecessary, as the ocean disposal plan, if executed accordingly, should not result in significant harm.
"While the ideal scenario would have been to avoid the discharge of contaminated water altogether, experts from around the world share the view that excessive public concern is not necessary," Han said.
