S. Korean, Finnish leaders exchange congratulatory letters marking 50th year of diplomatic ties

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, have exchanged congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Yoon noted that the two countries, which share common universal values, have developed their cooperative ties in various areas involving politics, the economy and culture since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

He also expressed hope for further opportunities of cultural exchanges to allow the people of the two countries to have a better understanding of each other.

According to the ministry, Niinisto expressed hope for the strengthening of friendly cooperative relations with South Korea through bilateral and multilateral areas and opportunities.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) shakes hands with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto during their talks in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023, on the sidelines of a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

