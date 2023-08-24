BLACKPINK to hold world tour's finale concerts at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Gocheok Sky Dome will be the venue of two surprise Seoul concerts by BLACKPINK next month, which makes it the first K-pop girl group ever to perform there, the group's agency said Thursday.
Earlier this month, YG Entertainment said the group will hold two "encore concerts" in the South Korean capital from Sept. 16-17 to finish off its ongoing "Born Pink" world tour, without mentioning the exact venue.
Gocheok Sky Dome is the country's largest indoor performance venue with a capacity of 20,000 spectators. No K-pop girl group has held an individual concert there yet.
The quartet has held 64 concerts in 24 countries around the world since it began the tour at Seoul's KSPO Dome in October.
Before returning to its home country, the group is scheduled to perform in Los Angeles, the last stop of the tour's North American leg, on Saturday (U.S. local time).
"We enlarged the size of the concerts to (enable the group to) communicate with as many fans as possible," YG said. "BLACKPINK will present the best performances ever since it will perform for its local fans for the first time in about a year."
