Chanel to host crafts exhibition with heritage preservation foundation
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- French luxury fashion house Chanel will co-host a Korean craft arts exhibition in cooperation with the Korean heritage preservation society Yeol Foundation as part of its sponsorship program to support artisan craftsmanship, officials said Thursday.
The exhibition, titled "Woobomanri: An Enduring Walk Towards Purity," is set to run from Aug. 25 to Sept. 23 at Yeol's exhibition center in central Seoul, according to the officials.
The exhibit will display works of Han Gi-deok, an artisan specializing in the Hwagak technique, or ox horn inlaying, and Kim Dong-jun, a ceramist.
Hwagak refers to a traditional type of craftwork made with ox horns that have been cut thin and flattened into thin, translucent sheets to be used to as decorations on furniture.
Han and Kim have been selected as the Artisans of the Year and the Young Craftsman of the Year by Chanel and Yeol.
Chanel and Yeol signed a five-year partnership last year to support craft artists.
"I am deeply moved that, once again this year, we have the opportunity to showcase the fruition of artisans' labor through the Yeol X Chanel project," Kim Young-myung, the chair of the Yeol Foundation, said, noting it will continue to "cherish and safeguard" Korean craftsmanship.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
Police disclose identity, mug shot of rape and murder suspect
-
Yoon visits wartime bunker to monitor joint S. Korea-U.S. military exercise
-
S. Korea to hold first air raid exercise in 6 years
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military