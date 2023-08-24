Soosan Heavy Industries to raise 20 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Soosan Heavy Industries Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 20 billion won(US$15.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 8.41 million common shares at a price of 2,377 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

