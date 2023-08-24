SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SKC 89,600 UP 1,200

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,700 0

Mobis 227,500 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 110,700 DN 1,600

S-1 54,100 UP 300

KumhoPetrochem 117,500 UP 1,800

Hanchem 168,300 DN 1,200

IS DONGSEO 30,250 DN 2,150

S-Oil 71,000 DN 1,900

LG Innotek 258,000 UP 2,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 128,300 UP 500

HMM 17,110 DN 50

HYUNDAI WIA 56,200 DN 400

ZINUS 25,850 UP 400

LG Corp. 82,000 UP 500

Boryung 9,000 UP 200

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,700 0

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,650 DN 50

Shinsegae 198,100 DN 200

Nongshim 460,000 0

SGBC 49,000 DN 1,200

Hyosung 62,300 UP 800

LOTTE 24,450 DN 100

GCH Corp 13,830 UP 120

LotteChilsung 134,700 UP 1,000

HyundaiMtr 186,400 DN 1,100

AmoreG 31,500 UP 1,150

HyundaiEng&Const 34,100 DN 150

CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,300 UP 150

SK hynix 120,900 UP 4,900

Youngpoong 515,000 UP 4,000

KIA CORP. 78,800 UP 100

KCC 198,000 UP 100

SKBP 85,300 0

Netmarble 42,750 UP 500

KRAFTON 155,700 DN 1,000

HD HYUNDAI 58,400 DN 600

ORION 125,000 DN 4,100

ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,350 UP 300

HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,230 UP 100

