KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKC 89,600 UP 1,200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,700 0
Mobis 227,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 110,700 DN 1,600
S-1 54,100 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 117,500 UP 1,800
Hanchem 168,300 DN 1,200
IS DONGSEO 30,250 DN 2,150
S-Oil 71,000 DN 1,900
LG Innotek 258,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 128,300 UP 500
HMM 17,110 DN 50
HYUNDAI WIA 56,200 DN 400
ZINUS 25,850 UP 400
LG Corp. 82,000 UP 500
Boryung 9,000 UP 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,700 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,650 DN 50
Shinsegae 198,100 DN 200
Nongshim 460,000 0
SGBC 49,000 DN 1,200
Hyosung 62,300 UP 800
LOTTE 24,450 DN 100
GCH Corp 13,830 UP 120
LotteChilsung 134,700 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 186,400 DN 1,100
AmoreG 31,500 UP 1,150
HyundaiEng&Const 34,100 DN 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,300 UP 150
SK hynix 120,900 UP 4,900
Youngpoong 515,000 UP 4,000
KIA CORP. 78,800 UP 100
KCC 198,000 UP 100
SKBP 85,300 0
Netmarble 42,750 UP 500
KRAFTON 155,700 DN 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 58,400 DN 600
ORION 125,000 DN 4,100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,350 UP 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,230 UP 100
(MORE)
