KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE WELLFOOD 112,800 UP 2,100
CheilWorldwide 19,000 UP 90
BGF Retail 161,600 DN 1,200
SKCHEM 61,100 UP 100
HDC-OP 10,210 UP 90
HYOSUNG TNC 319,500 UP 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 431,500 UP 3,000
HANILCMT 12,160 UP 30
SKBS 74,000 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 UP 30
KakaoBank 25,000 DN 600
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES121 10 0 UP500
LS 109,300 DN 800
Doosanfc 24,350 UP 650
Doosan Enerbility 16,570 UP 190
HYBE 232,500 DN 1,500
SK ie technology 87,000 UP 1,100
SamsungF&MIns 251,500 DN 3,000
Kogas 24,000 DN 50
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,450 UP 450
DWS 33,950 0
KEPCO 18,000 DN 90
SamsungSecu 36,650 0
SKTelecom 47,100 DN 100
HyundaiElev 47,100 DN 2,200
SAMSUNG SDS 141,400 UP 5,600
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,400 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,815 UP 40
Hanon Systems 9,130 DN 520
SK 143,200 UP 1,300
ShinpoongPharm 17,020 UP 240
Handsome 18,060 DN 220
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp481 50 UP500
Asiana Airlines 10,980 UP 150
COWAY 41,800 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 70,100 UP 400
IBK 10,500 DN 10
DONGSUH 17,550 UP 30
SamsungEng 36,000 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 104,600 UP 700
