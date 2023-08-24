LOTTE WELLFOOD 112,800 UP 2,100

CheilWorldwide 19,000 UP 90

BGF Retail 161,600 DN 1,200

SKCHEM 61,100 UP 100

HDC-OP 10,210 UP 90

HYOSUNG TNC 319,500 UP 2,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 431,500 UP 3,000

HANILCMT 12,160 UP 30

SKBS 74,000 UP 300

WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 UP 30

KakaoBank 25,000 DN 600

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES121 10 0 UP500

LS 109,300 DN 800

Doosanfc 24,350 UP 650

Doosan Enerbility 16,570 UP 190

HYBE 232,500 DN 1,500

SK ie technology 87,000 UP 1,100

SamsungF&MIns 251,500 DN 3,000

Kogas 24,000 DN 50

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,450 UP 450

DWS 33,950 0

KEPCO 18,000 DN 90

SamsungSecu 36,650 0

SKTelecom 47,100 DN 100

HyundaiElev 47,100 DN 2,200

SAMSUNG SDS 141,400 UP 5,600

KOREA AEROSPACE 48,400 DN 200

KUMHOTIRE 4,815 UP 40

Hanon Systems 9,130 DN 520

SK 143,200 UP 1,300

ShinpoongPharm 17,020 UP 240

Handsome 18,060 DN 220

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp481 50 UP500

Asiana Airlines 10,980 UP 150

COWAY 41,800 DN 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 70,100 UP 400

IBK 10,500 DN 10

DONGSUH 17,550 UP 30

SamsungEng 36,000 UP 150

SAMSUNG C&T 104,600 UP 700

(MORE)