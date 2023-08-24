PanOcean 4,320 UP 10

SAMSUNG CARD 29,500 UP 200

KT 32,850 UP 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16260 DN330

LOTTE TOUR 16,110 UP 1,080

LG Uplus 10,290 UP 90

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,400 DN 900

KT&G 85,700 DN 300

LG Display 13,390 UP 210

Kangwonland 15,410 UP 60

NAVER 229,000 UP 13,500

Kakao 49,100 UP 200

NCsoft 252,500 UP 6,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 48,200 UP 200

COSMAX 140,000 UP 200

KIWOOM 99,900 UP 2,200

Hanwha Ocean 35,050 DN 150

HD Hyundai Infracore 10,170 UP 210

DWEC 4,375 DN 35

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 80,300 UP 3,100

CJ CheilJedang 301,000 DN 4,000

SamyangFood 182,500 DN 3,900

KEPCO KPS 33,750 UP 350

LG H&H 434,000 UP 2,500

LGCHEM 563,000 UP 1,000

KEPCO E&C 68,200 UP 1,500

ShinhanGroup 35,050 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 40,950 DN 100

POSCO FUTURE M 469,000 UP 47,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,400 DN 300

LGELECTRONICS 99,100 UP 500

Celltrion 144,600 UP 3,100

TKG Huchems 21,450 0

JB Financial Group 8,730 UP 30

DAEWOONG PHARM 105,500 UP 600

HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,200 UP 400

KIH 50,500 DN 200

GS 37,400 DN 500

LIG Nex1 78,700 UP 300

Fila Holdings 37,100 UP 50

