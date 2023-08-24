KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
PanOcean 4,320 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 29,500 UP 200
KT 32,850 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16260 DN330
LOTTE TOUR 16,110 UP 1,080
LG Uplus 10,290 UP 90
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,400 DN 900
KT&G 85,700 DN 300
LG Display 13,390 UP 210
Kangwonland 15,410 UP 60
NAVER 229,000 UP 13,500
Kakao 49,100 UP 200
NCsoft 252,500 UP 6,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,200 UP 200
COSMAX 140,000 UP 200
KIWOOM 99,900 UP 2,200
Hanwha Ocean 35,050 DN 150
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,170 UP 210
DWEC 4,375 DN 35
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 80,300 UP 3,100
CJ CheilJedang 301,000 DN 4,000
SamyangFood 182,500 DN 3,900
KEPCO KPS 33,750 UP 350
LG H&H 434,000 UP 2,500
LGCHEM 563,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 68,200 UP 1,500
ShinhanGroup 35,050 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 40,950 DN 100
POSCO FUTURE M 469,000 UP 47,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,400 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 99,100 UP 500
Celltrion 144,600 UP 3,100
TKG Huchems 21,450 0
JB Financial Group 8,730 UP 30
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,500 UP 600
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,200 UP 400
KIH 50,500 DN 200
GS 37,400 DN 500
LIG Nex1 78,700 UP 300
Fila Holdings 37,100 UP 50
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
Police disclose identity, mug shot of rape and murder suspect
-
Yoon visits wartime bunker to monitor joint S. Korea-U.S. military exercise
-
S. Korea to hold first air raid exercise in 6 years
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military