HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,500 DN 1,100

HANAFINANCIALGR 38,550 DN 250

HANWHA LIFE 2,265 UP 30

AMOREPACIFIC 124,100 UP 2,000

FOOSUNG 11,250 DN 40

SK Innovation 174,200 UP 700

POONGSAN 34,300 UP 100

KBFinancialGroup 53,200 UP 600

Hansae 18,890 DN 60

Youngone Corp 54,800 DN 300

CSWIND 64,300 DN 400

GKL 16,260 UP 460

KOLON IND 50,100 DN 900

HanmiPharm 298,500 UP 6,000

SD Biosensor 10,710 DN 530

Meritz Financial 50,700 DN 200

BNK Financial Group 6,620 UP 10

DGB Financial Group 7,320 UP 50

emart 72,200 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY383 00 DN600

KOLMAR KOREA 55,900 DN 200

PIAM 28,850 UP 900

HANJINKAL 42,850 UP 500

CHONGKUNDANG 85,500 UP 100

DoubleUGames 41,850 DN 600

HL MANDO 41,600 UP 250

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 763,000 0

Doosan Bobcat 54,900 UP 700

LG Energy Solution 535,000 UP 10,000

YoulchonChem 30,800 DN 650

DL E&C 29,800 DN 50

kakaopay 43,450 UP 200

K Car 11,710 DN 210

F&F 98,800 0

Hanssem 57,300 DN 400

SKSQUARE 44,600 UP 1,250

Daewoong 13,830 DN 40

TaekwangInd 584,000 UP 1,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,330 UP 40

KAL 23,350 UP 50

(MORE)