KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,500 DN 1,100
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,550 DN 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,265 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 124,100 UP 2,000
FOOSUNG 11,250 DN 40
SK Innovation 174,200 UP 700
POONGSAN 34,300 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 53,200 UP 600
Hansae 18,890 DN 60
Youngone Corp 54,800 DN 300
CSWIND 64,300 DN 400
GKL 16,260 UP 460
KOLON IND 50,100 DN 900
HanmiPharm 298,500 UP 6,000
SD Biosensor 10,710 DN 530
Meritz Financial 50,700 DN 200
BNK Financial Group 6,620 UP 10
DGB Financial Group 7,320 UP 50
emart 72,200 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY383 00 DN600
KOLMAR KOREA 55,900 DN 200
PIAM 28,850 UP 900
HANJINKAL 42,850 UP 500
CHONGKUNDANG 85,500 UP 100
DoubleUGames 41,850 DN 600
HL MANDO 41,600 UP 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 763,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 54,900 UP 700
LG Energy Solution 535,000 UP 10,000
YoulchonChem 30,800 DN 650
DL E&C 29,800 DN 50
kakaopay 43,450 UP 200
K Car 11,710 DN 210
F&F 98,800 0
Hanssem 57,300 DN 400
SKSQUARE 44,600 UP 1,250
Daewoong 13,830 DN 40
TaekwangInd 584,000 UP 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,330 UP 40
KAL 23,350 UP 50
