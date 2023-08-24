KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SKNetworks 6,940 UP 110
TaihanElecWire 12,300 UP 70
Hyundai M&F INS 28,650 UP 50
Kumyang 124,400 UP 500
Daesang 17,920 DN 170
ORION Holdings 15,360 UP 70
COSMOCHEM 43,200 UP 400
POSCO Holdings 579,000 UP 28,000
DB INSURANCE 81,200 DN 600
SLCORP 33,800 DN 950
Yuhan 75,600 UP 600
SamsungElec 68,200 UP 1,100
NHIS 10,370 DN 80
GC Corp 116,200 UP 1,200
GS E&C 14,120 UP 180
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 594,000 UP 8,000
KPIC 115,000 UP 1,400
GS Retail 23,350 DN 50
Ottogi 364,000 DN 2,000
HtlShilla 87,100 UP 1,500
Hanmi Science 34,950 UP 1,000
SamsungElecMech 149,100 UP 2,900
HDKSOE 113,300 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,900 UP 100
MS IND 19,850 UP 560
OCI Holdings 97,500 UP 700
LS ELECTRIC 96,600 0
KorZinc 479,000 UP 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,210 0
HyundaiMipoDock 82,700 0
HITEJINRO 19,250 UP 140
CJ LOGISTICS 78,600 DN 900
DOOSAN 112,600 UP 6,800
DL 37,150 DN 450
HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,480 DN 330
KG DONGBU STL 8,260 UP 730
Hanwha 24,750 UP 100
DB HiTek 52,700 UP 1,100
CJ 67,300 DN 800
LX INT 30,850 DN 100
(END)
