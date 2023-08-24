Appeals court upholds suspended sentence for chaebol grandson over drug use
All News 16:46 August 24, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul High Court upheld a lower court's ruling and sentenced a grandson of the Hyosung Group founder to one year in prison, to be suspended for two years, for illegal drug use.
The court also ordered the 40-year-old grandson of late Hyosung Founder Cho Hong-Je to complete 150 hours of community service, along with 20 hours of treatment course for drug addiction, and pay a fine of 2.5 million won (US $1,891).
Cho, an executive at the hotel food and beverage company DSDL, was indicted for buying and smoking marijuana four times last year.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
