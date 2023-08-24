S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 24, 2023
All News 16:44 August 24, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.511 3.508 +0.3
2-year TB 3.762 3.761 +0.1
3-year TB 3.759 3.771 -1.2
10-year TB 3.878 3.920 -4.2
2-year MSB 3.773 3.779 -0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.524 4.536 -1.2
91-day CD 3.690 3.690 0.0
