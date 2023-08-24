S. Korea orders import ban of fake Nike products
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industry ministry on Thursday ordered a domestic clothing seller to halt imports of counterfeit Nike clothes for its trademark rights violation of the global sportswear giant.
Nike Innovate C.V. sought a probe by the Korea Trade Commission (KTC) under the ministry into the South Korean seller, saying it sold forged Nike products.
After inspection, the KTC ruled that the seller violated Nike's trademark rights by importing and selling fakes, and ordered it to halt imports, destroy already imported items and make public the correction order.
The commission also decided to impose a fine for the unfair trade act, according to the ministry.
