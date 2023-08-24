The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



-----------------

S. Koreans shun seafood, fishermen fear for livelihoods over Fukushima water release

SEOUL -- Many fish markets in South Korea's famous seaside cities remained all but empty Thursday while fishermen voiced fears for their livelihoods amid a drop in seafood consumption over Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Japan on Thursday began discharging the radioactive water, which has been stored at the nuclear power plant since three nuclear reactors melted down in the wake of a powerful earthquake in March 2011, into the ocean.

-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan weigh more unilateral sanctions over N. Korea's space launch

SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan "strongly condemned" North Korea's latest space rocket launch Thursday while agreeing to review additional unilateral sanctions against Pyongyang, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The North said it launched a spy satellite, the Malligyong-1, mounted on a new type of rocket named the Chollima-1, but it failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight, according to the country's state media.

-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea calls on Japan to transparently disclose info on Fukushima water release over next 30 yrs: PM

SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called on Japan on Thursday to transparently disclose information about its discharge of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima plant over the next 30 years.

Han made the remark in a public statement, as Japan has initiated the discharge of contaminated water, a process expected to span more than three decades, despite lingering concerns from neighboring countries.

------------------

(LEAD) DP to toughen seafood import ban, draw up support measures for fishermen after Fukushima water release

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday proposed a law aimed at banning imports of seafood exposed to radioactive water as Japan began releasing contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The bill is one of four measures that the DP has decided to pursue to ensure the safety of seafood and support fishermen and others affected by the Fukushima water release as local seafood consumption is expected to drop further in the wake of the water discharge.

-----------------

Swimmer wants to make splashy Asian Games debut

JINCHEON, South Korea -- In his Asian Games debut next month in Hangzhou, China, Kim Woo-min will try to do what no South Korean swimmer has done before: win four gold medals at a single Asiad.

Kim, who turned 22 on Thursday, hasn't shied away from openly stating his goal of becoming a quadruple gold medalist. Before an open training session at the National Training Center in the central county of Jincheon on his birthday, the emerging freestyle swimmer said he will enjoy the growing attention surrounding his pursuit of the historic medal haul.

-----------------

BLACKPINK to hold world tour's finale concerts at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome

SEOUL -- Gocheok Sky Dome will be the venue of two surprise Seoul concerts by BLACKPINK next month, which makes it the first K-pop girl group ever to perform there, the group's agency said Thursday.

Earlier this month, YG Entertainment said the group will hold two "encore concerts" in the South Korean capital from Sept. 16-17 to finish off its ongoing "Born Pink" world tour, without mentioning the exact venue.

-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares up over 1 pct on Nvidia's earnings; Fed chief's speech in focus

SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended sharply higher Thursday, helped by gains in tech shares after Nvidia's earning surprise, as investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve chief's speech for any clues in its rate policy. The Korean won sharply rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 32.18 points, or 1.28 percent, to close at 2,537.68. Trading volume was moderate at 433.34 million shares worth 9.94 trillion won (US$7.5 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 538 to 321.

(END)