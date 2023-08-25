SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 25.



Korean-language dailies

-- Japan begins '30 yrs of gambling' with water release (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Han asks people to have faith in science as ocean discharge plan begins (Kookmin Daily)

-- Japan begins discharge of 134 tons of Fukushima contaminated water for next 30 yrs (Donga Ilbo)

-- 134 tons of contaminated water to be discharged for 30 yrs (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Japan begins release; gov't to keep import ban in place (Segye Times)

-- Japan begins daily release of 460 tons of water (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Japan begins wastewater release; 30 yrs of homework for S. Korea, Japan (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Nuclear contaminated water discharged (Hankyoreh)

-- '30 yrs' of discharge begins; attention on ocean (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Corruption cartel detected in Lime scandal (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- BRICS adds 6 more countries (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Japan begins discharge of water from Fukushima (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- PM urges transparent info-sharing as Japan releases radioactive water (Korea Herald)

-- Gov't calls on Japan to reveal data on release over 30 years (Korea Times)

