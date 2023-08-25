Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Japan begins '30 yrs of gambling' with water release (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Han asks people to have faith in science as ocean discharge plan begins (Kookmin Daily)
-- Japan begins discharge of 134 tons of Fukushima contaminated water for next 30 yrs (Donga Ilbo)
-- 134 tons of contaminated water to be discharged for 30 yrs (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Japan begins release; gov't to keep import ban in place (Segye Times)
-- Japan begins daily release of 460 tons of water (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Japan begins wastewater release; 30 yrs of homework for S. Korea, Japan (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Nuclear contaminated water discharged (Hankyoreh)
-- '30 yrs' of discharge begins; attention on ocean (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Corruption cartel detected in Lime scandal (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BRICS adds 6 more countries (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Japan begins discharge of water from Fukushima (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- PM urges transparent info-sharing as Japan releases radioactive water (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't calls on Japan to reveal data on release over 30 years (Korea Times)
