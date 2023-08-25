Rape-murder suspect claims he no intention to kill

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The 30-year-old suspect behind last week's rape and murder of a female teacher in southern Seoul claimed Friday he had no intention of killing the victim, as he was referred to the prosecution for further investigation.

The suspect, Choi Yun-jong, is accused of fatally beating and raping the victim he randomly picked on a hillside hiking trail in Seoul's southern district of Sillim last week.

The victim, known only as an elementary school teacher in her 30s, was seriously injured and died at a hospital two days later. A tentative autopsy result from the National Forensic Service suggests that she died from strangulation.

"It was accidental," Choi said of the crime as he was escorted out of the Seoul Gwanak Police Station to be transferred to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.

Asked if he had intended to kill her, Choi said, "No," and added he feels sorry for the victim.

Prior investigations indicated Choi used brass knuckles on both hands when assaulting her.

According to the results of police investigations into his mobile phone and internet history, he is a loner, living reclusively without much contact with people outside his family, and has searched the internet for information on brass knuckles, rape, murder and murder threats.

He has reportedly admitted to "throttling the victim" during police investigations.

Under the current law, rape combined with murder is punishable by death or life imprisonment at the maximum.



Choi Yun-jong, the suspect behind the rape and murder of a woman in Seoul's Sillim district, speaks to reporters at the Seoul Gwanak Police Station on Aug. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

