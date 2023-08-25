Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 25, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/24 Rain 60
Incheon 28/24 Rain 0
Suwon 30/24 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 31/24 Rain 20
Daejeon 30/23 Rain 20
Chuncheon 30/23 Rain 60
Gangneung 30/23 Rain 0
Jeonju 31/24 Rain 20
Gwangju 31/24 Rain 20
Jeju 31/26 Sunny 20
Daegu 32/24 Cloudy 20
Busan 31/25 Sunny 10
(END)
