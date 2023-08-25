Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

August 25, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/24 Rain 60

Incheon 28/24 Rain 0

Suwon 30/24 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 31/24 Rain 20

Daejeon 30/23 Rain 20

Chuncheon 30/23 Rain 60

Gangneung 30/23 Rain 0

Jeonju 31/24 Rain 20

Gwangju 31/24 Rain 20

Jeju 31/26 Sunny 20

Daegu 32/24 Cloudy 20

Busan 31/25 Sunny 10

