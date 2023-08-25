BLACKPINK's 'Pink Venom' choreography video tops 200 mln views on YouTube

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The dance practice video for "Pink Venom," a 2022 hit single by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, the group's agency said Friday.

The video hit the milestone on Thursday night, becoming the group's 11th choreography video with more than 200 million views, YG Entertainment said.



This image provided by YG Entertainment celebrates the dance practice video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's 2022 hit "Pink Venom" surpassing 200 million views on YouTube. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A prerelease track off the quartet's second full-length album "Born Pink" that came out in September, "Pink Venom" is a hip-hop genre number combining intense beats and sound from a traditional Korean instrument.

The song has reached No. 22 both on the Hot 100 main songs chart of the U.S. Billboard and the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.

BLACKPINK will hold two concerts at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome from Sept. 16-17 to finish off its ongoing "Born Pink" world tour.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)