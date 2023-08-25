SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.57 3.57

2-M 3.62 3.62

3-M 3.68 3.69

6-M 3.80 3.80

12-M 3.88 3.88



