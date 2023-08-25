Civic group petitions against entry ban for Yongsan Children's Garden
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- A civic group, some of whose members are banned from visiting a public park close to the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, filed a petition against the ban with the state human rights watchdog Friday.
The group said it petitioned the National Human Rights Commission of Korea to review whether the ban on entry to Yongsan Children's Garden for some of its members and liberal activists is a violation of their human rights and an act of discrimination.
The garden is a public park located in front of the presidential office building in Yongsan and occupies around 300,000 square meters of land previously used as a base by U.S. Forces Korea. It opened on May 4 this year and visits to the park are possible by reservation.
But a group of 30 progressive university students were not permitted to enter the garden last month and visit applications by six Yongsan residents, including the head of the civic group, were denied this month.
The Presidential Security Service said the entry bans for the students and activists were determined after their illegal activities were confirmed and in consideration of presidential office security and protection of military facilities.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
S. Koreans shun seafood, fishermen fear for livelihoods over Fukushima water release
-
Director of Netflix series 'Mask Girl' explores dark crevices of human nature
-
(LEAD) Japan begins release of treated radioactive water from Fukushima plant
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls on Japan to transparently disclose info on Fukushima water release over next 30 yrs: PM
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media