The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

N. Korea's failed satellite launch is provocative, destabilizing: Pentagon

WASHINGTON -- North Korea's failed attempt to launch a military satellite is a provocative action that destabilizes the region, a Pentagon spokesperson reiterated Thursday, after the White House condemned the launch as a direct violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The Pentagon spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, said the United States will continue working closely with its South Korean and Japanese allies to ensure stability in the region.



-----------------

Rape-murder suspect claims he had no intention to kill

SEOUL -- The 30-year-old suspect behind last week's rape and murder of a female teacher in southern Seoul claimed Friday he had no intention of killing the victim, as he was referred to the prosecution for further investigation.

The suspect, Choi Yun-jong, is accused of fatally beating and raping the victim he randomly picked on a hillside hiking trail in Seoul's southern district of Sillim last week.



-----------------

S. Korean trade chief meets U.S., Chinese counterparts for enhanced ties

SEOUL -- South Korea's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun has met with his U.S. and Chinese counterparts to discuss ways to deepen trade and investment cooperation with the respective countries, his office said Friday.

During a meeting in India on Thursday, Ahn and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai agreed to make a joint effort to implement measures that their leaders agreed to push for during a recent trilateral summit involving Japan, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



-----------------

S. Korea pushing to sign free trade pacts with 7 emerging nations

SEOUL -- South Korea is pushing to clinch free trade agreements with seven emerging and high-potential nations, including Kenya and Thailand, in an effort to boost growth momentum and diversify its trade portfolio, the industry ministry said Friday.

The country is working to sign a bilateral Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with Kenya, Tanzania, Morocco, Thailand, Pakistan, Serbia, and the Dominican Republic, and held a public hearing session in Seoul on Friday, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



-----------------

BLACKPINK to drop song for band's video game

SEOUL -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will drop a song for the soundtrack of its new mobile video game on Friday, the group's agency said.

"The Girls" is on the original soundtrack for the mobile game, "BLACKPINK The Game," released in May.

Members Rose and Jennie participated in composing and writing the song, which is about the importance of being independent and courageous.





(END)