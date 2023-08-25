Asan mayor sentenced to fine for spreading false information about rival ahead of local elections

DAEJEON, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The mayor of the central city of Asan was sentenced Friday to 15 million won (US$11,296) in fines in an appeals trial for spreading false information about his rival in the run-up to last year's local elections, a sentence that would oust him from office if finalized.

Mayor Park Gyeong-gwi was indicted on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act, after he released a statement raising suspicions of real estate speculation against his opponent in the mayoral race in June last year.

On Friday, the Daejeon High Court upheld a lower court's sentence and fined him 15 million won, saying he publicized false information for the purpose of preventing the rival candidate from getting elected, but keeps denying his responsibility with hard-to-accept arguments.

By law, elected officials are stripped of their positions if sentenced to a 1 million fine or worse.

Park said he will appeal to the Supreme Court.



Mayor Park Gyeong-gwi of the central city of Asan speaks in front of reporters on Aug. 25, 2023, after the appellate court upheld the financial penalty against him, which could cost him his office if finalized. (Yonhap)

