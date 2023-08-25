S. Korea to toughen tests on farmed seafood amid Fukushima woes
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will strengthen radiation tests on farmed seafood to help ease public concerns following Japan's release of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the oceans ministry said Friday.
Japan began releasing "treated" radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean Thursday amid concerns and opposition raised by its fishing population and neighboring countries.
"The government will significantly expand tests on farmed seafood before they are shipped by mobilizing private institutions," Vice Oceans Minister Park Sung-hoon told a regular press briefing on the Fukushima issue.
The government has conducted radiation tests on farmed seafood since 2011, and it will launch the intensive testing next week to meet growing demand for testing by those in the aquaculture industry and to ensure the safety of seafood, he added.
The government will more than double the number of tests to be conducted by year-end to 4,000 after taking samples from all farms across the nation. South Korea has some 12,000 aquaculture farms.
Last month, the government began a pilot test on farmed seafood through private organizations, and probes into 143 samples found no radiation, according to the ministry.
Concerns have been deepening over the impact of the Fukushima water release on the South Korean fishing industry as people have reduced seafood consumption out of safety concerns.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
S. Koreans shun seafood, fishermen fear for livelihoods over Fukushima water release
-
Director of Netflix series 'Mask Girl' explores dark crevices of human nature
-
(LEAD) Japan begins release of treated radioactive water from Fukushima plant
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls on Japan to transparently disclose info on Fukushima water release over next 30 yrs: PM
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media