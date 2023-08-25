FM to visit Turkey, Slovenia to seek support for S. Korea's World Expo bid

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin is set to visit Turkey and Slovenia this month to rally support for the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

During his trip, slated for Aug. 26-29, Park will hold a meeting in Turkey on Saturday with a group of South Korean envoys stationed in Europe and discuss ways to promote the bid to host the World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.

Park will also visit Slovenia at the invitation of his counterpart, Tanja Fajon, and attend a session at the 2023 Bled Strategic Forum as the first South Korean foreign minister to do so.

Launched in 2006, the forum is an annual international conference on diplomacy and security, bringing together experts and policymakers from Central and Southeastern Europe.

Park plans to pay a courtesy visit to the Slovenian prime minister, as well as seek support for the World Expo during his meetings with senior officials from other European countries, including Slovakia, Switzerland and Bulgaria.



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) poses for a photo with his Slovenian counterpart, Tanja Fajon, prior to their talks at the foreign ministry in Seoul on June 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)