FM to visit Turkey, Slovenia to seek support for S. Korea's World Expo bid
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin is set to visit Turkey and Slovenia this month to rally support for the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
During his trip, slated for Aug. 26-29, Park will hold a meeting in Turkey on Saturday with a group of South Korean envoys stationed in Europe and discuss ways to promote the bid to host the World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.
Park will also visit Slovenia at the invitation of his counterpart, Tanja Fajon, and attend a session at the 2023 Bled Strategic Forum as the first South Korean foreign minister to do so.
Launched in 2006, the forum is an annual international conference on diplomacy and security, bringing together experts and policymakers from Central and Southeastern Europe.
Park plans to pay a courtesy visit to the Slovenian prime minister, as well as seek support for the World Expo during his meetings with senior officials from other European countries, including Slovakia, Switzerland and Bulgaria.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat
-
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
S. Koreans shun seafood, fishermen fear for livelihoods over Fukushima water release
-
(LEAD) Japan begins release of treated radioactive water from Fukushima plant
-
Rape-murder suspect claims he had no intention to kill
-
S. Korea says Fukushima water release carried out as planned
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls on Japan to transparently disclose info on Fukushima water release over next 30 yrs: PM