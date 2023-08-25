Worker dies in waste company fire

HWASEONG, South Korea, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- One worker died Friday in a fire at a waste disposal company in Hwaseong, a satellite city of Seoul.

The blaze broke out at the facility in the city, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, at 11:12 a.m. The worker was found dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m.

Initially, it was reported that all personnel had evacuated but one person was later confirmed to be missing, firefighters said.

The fire reportedly originated from waste materials in the facility's storage yard.

More than 100 firefighters and around 60 pieces of equipment, including four helicopters, were deployed to combat the fire.



Firefighters battle a fire at a waste disposal company in Hwaseong, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, on Aug. 25, 2023, in this photo provided by the Gyeonggi Province fire department. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



