S. Korean, U.S. navy special ops engage in combined drills
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean and U.S. navy special commandos held joint drills at an American military base south of Seoul on Friday to beef up their readiness, Seoul officials said, amid tensions caused by North Korea's failed yet defiant space rocket launch earlier this week.
The exercise took place at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of the capital, as part of field drills during the allies' ongoing annual exercise, called the Ulchi Freedom Shield.
Soldiers engaged in drills on special reconnaissance operations, casualty treatment and responses to unexpected military situations, among other training programs, according to the South Korean Navy.
"Our special ops unit will strengthen our 'decisive warfare' posture and combined defense posture through repeated realistic training programs to ensure that it can accomplish its mission 100 percent under any circumstances once it is given a mission," a Navy official was quoted as saying in a press release.
The allies' special warfare personnel plan to continue various training sessions, including those on seaborne and overland infiltrations and strike operations, throughout September, the Navy said.
