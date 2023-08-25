Go to Contents Go to Navigation

E-Mart24 to begin convenience store business in Cambodia

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart24 Inc., one of South Korea's major convenience store (CVS) chains, has signed an initial agreement with a South Korean real estate service company and a Cambodian food and beverage group to make inroads into the Cambodian market, company officials said Friday.

E-Mart24 signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Hanlim Architecture Group and Cambodia's Saisons Brother Holding Co. on Thursday to commence a convenience store chain business in the Southeast Asian country.

E-Mart24 is the first South Korean CVS brand to operate a business in Cambodia.

Hanlim and Saisons plan to create a joint venture and later sign a formal contract with E-Mart24 for the CVS business, according to the officials.

E-Mart24 said it plans to open its first store in Cambodia in the first half of next year and expand to 100 CVSs by 2028.

Cambodia is the third country E-Mart24 is entering following Malaysia and Singapore, which currently have 39 and three E-Mart24 stores, respectively.

Officials of E-Mart24 Inc., Hanlim Architecture Group and Cambodia's Saisons Brother Holding Co. pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding to start a convenience store business in Cambodia at the Fairfield by Marriott hotel in Phnom Penh on Aug. 24, 2023, in this photo provided by E-Mart24. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#E-Mart24 #Cambodia
