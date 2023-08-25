KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,410 DN 70
KIA CORP. 78,100 DN 700
ZINUS 25,900 UP 50
Hanmi Science 34,750 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 146,000 DN 3,100
Hanssem 57,700 UP 400
F&F 101,200 UP 2,400
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,850 UP 400
Kogas 24,050 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 254,500 UP 3,000
HDKSOE 111,800 DN 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,300 DN 600
MS IND 19,700 DN 150
OCI Holdings 95,800 DN 1,700
LS ELECTRIC 95,700 DN 900
KorZinc 499,000 UP 20,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,210 0
HyundaiMipoDock 82,600 DN 100
IS DONGSEO 30,600 UP 350
S-Oil 71,000 0
LG Innotek 254,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 129,600 UP 1,300
HMM 17,000 DN 110
HYUNDAI WIA 55,700 DN 500
SKNetworks 6,900 DN 40
ORION Holdings 15,350 DN 10
KCC 197,900 DN 100
SKBP 84,700 DN 600
AmoreG 32,250 UP 750
HyundaiMtr 186,200 DN 200
SKTelecom 47,150 UP 50
HyundaiElev 45,800 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 138,700 DN 2,700
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,500 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,830 UP 15
Hanon Systems 9,130 0
SK 142,500 DN 700
ShinpoongPharm 17,170 UP 150
Handsome 18,180 UP 120
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp482 50 UP100
