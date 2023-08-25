Asiana Airlines 10,950 DN 30

SamsungEng 33,150 DN 2,850

SAMSUNG C&T 104,900 UP 300

COWAY 42,000 UP 200

DONGSUH 17,750 UP 200

SAMSUNG CARD 29,700 UP 200

PanOcean 4,335 UP 15

LOTTE SHOPPING 70,900 UP 800

IBK 10,650 UP 150

KumhoPetrochem 121,500 UP 4,000

SKC 88,900 DN 700

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,720 UP 20

Mobis 227,000 DN 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 110,000 DN 700

S-1 54,100 0

Hanchem 167,500 DN 800

DWS 33,800 DN 150

KEPCO 17,830 DN 170

SamsungSecu 36,300 DN 350

KG DONGBU STL 8,130 DN 130

CheilWorldwide 18,980 DN 20

LOTTE WELLFOOD 113,000 UP 200

KT 33,000 UP 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16640 UP380

LOTTE TOUR 16,340 UP 230

LG Uplus 10,300 UP 10

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,100 UP 700

KT&G 86,900 UP 1,200

Doosan Enerbility 16,700 UP 130

Doosanfc 24,350 0

LG Display 13,090 DN 300

Kangwonland 15,560 UP 150

NAVER 211,000 DN 18,000

Kakao 48,100 DN 1,000

NCsoft 247,000 DN 5,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 48,250 UP 50

COSMAX 144,500 UP 4,500

KIWOOM 98,900 DN 1,000

Hanwha Ocean 35,000 DN 50

HD Hyundai Infracore 9,970 DN 200

(MORE)