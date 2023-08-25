KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Asiana Airlines 10,950 DN 30
SamsungEng 33,150 DN 2,850
SAMSUNG C&T 104,900 UP 300
COWAY 42,000 UP 200
DONGSUH 17,750 UP 200
SAMSUNG CARD 29,700 UP 200
PanOcean 4,335 UP 15
LOTTE SHOPPING 70,900 UP 800
IBK 10,650 UP 150
KumhoPetrochem 121,500 UP 4,000
SKC 88,900 DN 700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,720 UP 20
Mobis 227,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 110,000 DN 700
S-1 54,100 0
Hanchem 167,500 DN 800
DWS 33,800 DN 150
KEPCO 17,830 DN 170
SamsungSecu 36,300 DN 350
KG DONGBU STL 8,130 DN 130
CheilWorldwide 18,980 DN 20
LOTTE WELLFOOD 113,000 UP 200
KT 33,000 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16640 UP380
LOTTE TOUR 16,340 UP 230
LG Uplus 10,300 UP 10
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,100 UP 700
KT&G 86,900 UP 1,200
Doosan Enerbility 16,700 UP 130
Doosanfc 24,350 0
LG Display 13,090 DN 300
Kangwonland 15,560 UP 150
NAVER 211,000 DN 18,000
Kakao 48,100 DN 1,000
NCsoft 247,000 DN 5,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,250 UP 50
COSMAX 144,500 UP 4,500
KIWOOM 98,900 DN 1,000
Hanwha Ocean 35,000 DN 50
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,970 DN 200
(MORE)
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat
S. Koreans shun seafood, fishermen fear for livelihoods over Fukushima water release
(LEAD) Japan begins release of treated radioactive water from Fukushima plant
Rape-murder suspect claims he had no intention to kill
S. Korea says Fukushima water release carried out as planned
(LEAD) S. Korea calls on Japan to transparently disclose info on Fukushima water release over next 30 yrs: PM