KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DWEC 4,345 DN 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 79,000 DN 1,300
CJ CheilJedang 304,000 UP 3,000
SamyangFood 189,000 UP 6,500
KEPCO KPS 33,350 DN 400
LG H&H 449,000 UP 15,000
LGCHEM 560,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 68,500 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 35,200 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,100 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,150 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 98,300 DN 800
Celltrion 143,500 DN 1,100
TKG Huchems 21,300 DN 150
JB Financial Group 8,790 UP 60
DAEWOONG PHARM 106,700 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,100 UP 900
KIH 50,700 UP 200
GS 37,650 UP 250
LIG Nex1 78,700 0
Fila Holdings 37,600 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,300 UP 800
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,750 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,260 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 127,300 UP 3,200
emart 72,900 UP 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY379 50 DN350
KOLMAR KOREA 57,300 UP 1,400
PIAM 29,200 UP 350
HANJINKAL 42,850 0
CHONGKUNDANG 86,100 UP 600
DoubleUGames 41,250 DN 600
HL MANDO 41,100 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 757,000 DN 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 51,800 DN 3,100
Netmarble 42,550 DN 200
KRAFTON 155,100 DN 600
HD HYUNDAI 58,400 0
ORION 125,500 UP 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,100 DN 250
