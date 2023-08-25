HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,160 DN 70

BGF Retail 161,000 DN 600

DGB Financial Group 7,350 UP 30

FOOSUNG 11,040 DN 210

SK Innovation 173,000 DN 1,200

POONGSAN 33,750 DN 550

KBFinancialGroup 52,500 DN 700

Hansae 18,930 UP 40

Youngone Corp 54,400 DN 400

CSWIND 63,100 DN 1,200

GKL 16,330 UP 70

KOLON IND 48,050 DN 2,050

HanmiPharm 301,000 UP 2,500

SD Biosensor 11,000 UP 290

Meritz Financial 51,500 UP 800

BNK Financial Group 6,650 UP 30

CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,950 UP 650

HyundaiEng&Const 33,500 DN 600

SKCHEM 61,300 UP 200

HDC-OP 10,130 DN 80

HYOSUNG TNC 314,000 DN 5,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 429,500 DN 2,000

HANILCMT 12,430 UP 270

SKBS 74,000 0

WooriFinancialGroup 11,560 DN 40

KakaoBank 24,450 DN 550

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES120 10 0 DN1000

LS 108,300 DN 1,000

HYBE 237,000 UP 4,500

SK ie technology 86,000 DN 1,000

LG Energy Solution 546,000 UP 11,000

YoulchonChem 30,950 UP 150

DL E&C 29,600 DN 200

kakaopay 42,900 DN 550

K Car 11,730 UP 20

SKSQUARE 43,450 DN 1,150

Daewoong 13,960 UP 130

TaekwangInd 587,000 UP 3,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,380 UP 50

KAL 23,150 DN 200

(MORE)