KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,160 DN 70
BGF Retail 161,000 DN 600
DGB Financial Group 7,350 UP 30
FOOSUNG 11,040 DN 210
SK Innovation 173,000 DN 1,200
POONGSAN 33,750 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 52,500 DN 700
Hansae 18,930 UP 40
Youngone Corp 54,400 DN 400
CSWIND 63,100 DN 1,200
GKL 16,330 UP 70
KOLON IND 48,050 DN 2,050
HanmiPharm 301,000 UP 2,500
SD Biosensor 11,000 UP 290
Meritz Financial 51,500 UP 800
BNK Financial Group 6,650 UP 30
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,950 UP 650
HyundaiEng&Const 33,500 DN 600
SKCHEM 61,300 UP 200
HDC-OP 10,130 DN 80
HYOSUNG TNC 314,000 DN 5,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 429,500 DN 2,000
HANILCMT 12,430 UP 270
SKBS 74,000 0
WooriFinancialGroup 11,560 DN 40
KakaoBank 24,450 DN 550
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES120 10 0 DN1000
LS 108,300 DN 1,000
HYBE 237,000 UP 4,500
SK ie technology 86,000 DN 1,000
LG Energy Solution 546,000 UP 11,000
YoulchonChem 30,950 UP 150
DL E&C 29,600 DN 200
kakaopay 42,900 DN 550
K Car 11,730 UP 20
SKSQUARE 43,450 DN 1,150
Daewoong 13,960 UP 130
TaekwangInd 587,000 UP 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,380 UP 50
KAL 23,150 DN 200
(MORE)
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
N. Korea warns of action against U.S. spy plane's 'intrusion'
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat
S. Koreans shun seafood, fishermen fear for livelihoods over Fukushima water release
Director of Netflix series 'Mask Girl' explores dark crevices of human nature
(LEAD) Japan begins release of treated radioactive water from Fukushima plant
Rape-murder suspect claims he had no intention to kill
S. Korea says Fukushima water release carried out as planned