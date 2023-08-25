SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

------------

S. Korea says it is monitoring full-fledged border reopening by N. Korea

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Wednesday it is monitoring when North Korea will reopen its border with China in a full-fledged manner, as it has partially opened it following a yearslong closure over COVID-19.

After more than three years of stringent COVID-19 restrictions, North Korea has recently permitted its athletes to cross the border to take part in a taekwondo tournament in Kazakhstan and resumed the operation of commercial flights with China.



------------

(4th LD) S. Korea calls on N. Korea to withdraw plan to launch satellite

SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Tuesday called on North Korea to abandon its plan to launch a satellite, as the North reportedly notified Japan of its plan to put a satellite into orbit in the coming days.

According to Japan's Kyodo News, the North has informed Japan's coast guard of its plan to launch a satellite and designate three maritime danger zones -- two of which are west of the Korean Peninsula and the other to the east of the Philippines' island of Luzon -- between Thursday and Aug. 31.



------------

(LEAD) S. Korea issues maritime safety warnings over N.K. satellite launch plan

SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday issued a navigational warning for vessels over North Korea's planned launch of a satellite later this month.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries issued the warning at around 8:08 a.m., after the Japanese Coast Guard took the same step earlier in the day as Pyongyang has notified Tokyo of its intention to launch a satellite between Aug. 24 and Aug. 31.



------------

(LEAD) Yoon says N.K. threat will only make S. Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation stronger

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Monday that increased threats of provocation from North Korea will only strengthen security cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan.

Yoon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office, a day after he returned from a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

(END)