Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Aug. 21 -- N. Korean leader inspects cruise missile test as S. Korea-U.S. military drills begin
22 -- N. Korea intends to launch satellite between Aug. 24 and 31: Kyodo
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
N. Korean airliner arrives in Beijing in 1st post-COVID-19 commercial flight
N. Korea slams S. Korea-U.S. military drills, warns of outbreak of 'thermonuclear war'
23 -- N. Korea joins China trade fair in another sign of border reopening
24 -- N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
Claimed N. Korean space rocket launch ends in failure: S. Korean military
N. Korea says Japan should immediately retract discharge of treated radioactive water
25 -- S. Korea, U.S. working together to search for and salvage sunken parts of N. Korea's space rocket
