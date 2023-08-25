S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 25, 2023
All News 16:40 August 25, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.539 3.511 +2.8
2-year TB 3.790 3.762 +2.8
3-year TB 3.789 3.759 +3.0
10-year TB 3.935 3.878 +5.7
2-year MSB 3.801 3.773 +2.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.554 4.524 +3.0
91-day CD 3.690 3.690 0.0
(END)
