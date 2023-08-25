The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



Yoon calls for national cohesion across political divides

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called Friday for achieving peace and prosperity through national cohesion across political divides.

Yoon made the remark during a meeting of the Presidential Committee of National Cohesion, which was held to reflect on its accomplishments in its first year of operation and introduce new members for the second year.



(LEAD) S. Korea to toughen tests on farmed seafood amid Fukushima woes

SEOUL -- South Korea will strengthen radiation tests on farmed seafood to help ease public concerns following Japan's release of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the oceans ministry said Friday.

Japan began releasing "treated" radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean Thursday amid concerns and opposition raised by its fishing population and neighboring countries.



(LEAD) Worker dies in waste oil company fire

HWASEONG, South Korea -- One worker died Friday in a fire at waste oil recycling facility in Hwaseong, a satellite city of Seoul.

The blaze broke out at the company, named TopEco, in the city, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, at 11:12 a.m. The 55-year-old employee of the company's subcontractor was found dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m.



(LEAD) Yoon to appoint new broadcasting watchdog chief despite controversy

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will appoint the new chief of the state broadcasting watchdog Friday, his office said, despite controversy over his son's alleged bullying and suspicions he exercised undue influence over media firms.

Yoon approved the appointment of Lee Dong-kwan, a former journalist who served as a senior secretary for press affairs during the Lee Myung-bak administration, as head of the Korea Communications Commission, his office said in a notice to the press.



S. Korea, China to discuss supply chains, economic ties at joint committee meeting

SEOUL -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Oh Young-ju will visit China next week to discuss ways to ensure stable supply chains and boost economic cooperation, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

Oh is set to hold the 27th meeting of the joint economic committee with her Chinese counterpart during the trip, slated for Aug. 28-30, according to the ministry.



S. Korean, U.S. navy special ops engage in combined drills

SEOUL -- South Korean and U.S. navy special commandos held joint drills at an American military base south of Seoul on Friday to beef up their readiness, Seoul officials said, amid tensions caused by North Korea's failed yet defiant space rocket launch earlier this week.

The exercise took place at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of the capital, as part of field drills during the allies' ongoing annual exercise, called the Ulchi Freedom Shield.



