Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 26, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/23 Cloudy 20
Incheon 29/23 Cloudy 10
Suwon 31/22 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 32/23 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 32/21 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 30/21 Sunny 10
Gangneung 29/22 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 32/21 Sunny 0
Gwangju 32/21 Sunny 0
Jeju 30/24 Sunny 0
Daegu 32/22 Sunny 10
Busan 32/24 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
-
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
Most Saved
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
Unification ministry to downsize, overhaul amid tense inter-Korean ties
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
S. Koreans shun seafood, fishermen fear for livelihoods over Fukushima water release
-
Gov't mulls designating Oct. 2 temporary holiday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release carried out as planned
-
S. Korea says Fukushima water release carried out as planned
-
S. Korea pushing to sign free trade pacts with 7 emerging nations