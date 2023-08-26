Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

August 26, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/23 Cloudy 20

Incheon 29/23 Cloudy 10

Suwon 31/22 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 32/23 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 32/21 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 30/21 Sunny 10

Gangneung 29/22 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 32/21 Sunny 0

Gwangju 32/21 Sunny 0

Jeju 30/24 Sunny 0

Daegu 32/22 Sunny 10

Busan 32/24 Sunny 0

