Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon goes ahead with appointment of Korea Communications Commission head (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Head of Korea Communications Commission appointed (Kookmin Daily)
-- Japan says tritium level reaches 1 pct of standards; S. Korea to conduct on-site inspection (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee Dong-kwan appointed head of Korea Communications Commission (Segye Times)
-- Lime Asset accused of reimbursing lawmaker with retail investors' money (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Japan says tritium level after water release reaches 1/70th of standard (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Legend continues: Korean classical women's opera marks 70th year (Hankyoreh)
-- DP leader veers toward anti-government posture in face of legal risks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Non-scientific fears put livelihoods of 820,000 people at risk (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Rumors spread faster than contaminated water; hoarding spree for dried seafood
