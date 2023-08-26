Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:28 August 26, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon goes ahead with appointment of Korea Communications Commission head (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Head of Korea Communications Commission appointed (Kookmin Daily)
-- Japan says tritium level reaches 1 pct of standards; S. Korea to conduct on-site inspection (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee Dong-kwan appointed head of Korea Communications Commission (Segye Times)
-- Lime Asset accused of reimbursing lawmaker with retail investors' money (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Japan says tritium level after water release reaches 1/70th of standard (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Legend continues: Korean classical women's opera marks 70th year (Hankyoreh)
-- DP leader veers toward anti-government posture in face of legal risks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Non-scientific fears put livelihoods of 820,000 people at risk (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Rumors spread faster than contaminated water; hoarding spree for dried seafood
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!