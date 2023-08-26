BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- BTS member Jungkook's debut solo single, "Seven," became the third most-streamed song of the summer on the global streaming platform Spotify, his agency said Saturday.
"Seven" was ranked only behind "Ella Baila Sola" by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma at No. 1 and Bad Bunny's "Where She Goes" on Spotify's "most-streamed songs of the summer" list, BigHit Music said.
Jungkook achieved the feat in only about 40 days following the release of "Seven" on July 14, while the top two titles were released in March and May, respectively.
"Seven" has stayed atop Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Global chart for six weeks in a row and atop the global platform's Daily Top Songs Global chart for over 40 days.
Jungkook became the sixth member of the septet to debut as a soloist, after J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga, when he released the summer song, described as having an addictive and energizing melody.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
-
S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
Unification ministry to downsize, overhaul amid tense inter-Korean ties
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
S. Koreans shun seafood, fishermen fear for livelihoods over Fukushima water release
-
Gov't mulls designating Oct. 2 temporary holiday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release carried out as planned
-
(LEAD) U.S. calls for UNSC action against N. Korean satellite launch, says China, Russia's opposition is 'troubling'
-
S. Korean, U.S. navy special ops engage in combined drills