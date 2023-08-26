4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
SEONGNAM, South Korea, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Four men were found dead Saturday at a bed and breakfast facility in Bundang, south of Seoul, sending police to investigate the cause of the deaths.
Police received a report from the operator of the lodging service around noon that "four men were left dead in the same room."
The four in their 30s and 40s reportedly arrived at the lodging establishment the previous evening. Police said no signs of foul play have been found in connection with the deaths so far, adding an investigation will be launched as to how they were related to each other and the exact circumstances of the deaths.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
S. Korea likely to downgrade COVID-19 on par with seasonal flu this month
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
Unification ministry to downsize, overhaul amid tense inter-Korean ties
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
Gov't mulls designating Oct. 2 temporary holiday
-
(LEAD) U.S. calls for UNSC action against N. Korean satellite launch, says China, Russia's opposition is 'troubling'
-
U.S. reaffirms support for Japan's release of treated water
-
(LEAD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release carried out as planned
-
N. Korean plane arrives in Vladivostok for 1st time in over 3 years: report