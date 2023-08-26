Yoon, first lady meet with children at Yongsan park
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee made a surprise visit to a family event held at Yongsan Children's Garden on Saturday, the presidential office said.
Wearing matching shirts, Yoon and Kim met with the event's participants, who were invited as families with two or more children, at the newly opened fountain garden inside the park near the presidential office building in Yongsan, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.
The president and the first lady took photos with children, and asked them how old they are and whether they were enjoying playing in the water, Lee said in a written press briefing.
The children also took part in hula hoop exercises, dancing like K-pop stars and games arranged by the event's organizers.
After meeting with the children, Yoon also stopped at the adjacent baseball field to cheer for two teams that were in the middle of a match, Lee said.
The fountain garden opened on Aug. 12 to give children a space to freely play in water during hot weather in the city. Spanning an area of 60,000 square meters, it is large enough to accommodate all children visiting Yongsan Children's Garden.
A total of 68 families, or around 270 people, including some 140 children, took part in Saturday's event.
Yongsan Children's Garden opened in May on a 300,000-square-meter plot of land previously used as a base by U.S. forces stationed in South Korea.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
